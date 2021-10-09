Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 74.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,050 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.10% of L3Harris Technologies worth $41,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,790,000 after buying an additional 873,057 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after purchasing an additional 716,260 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,194,000 after purchasing an additional 445,536 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,362,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,640,000 after purchasing an additional 310,281 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of LHX opened at $233.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $235.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,771 shares of company stock worth $104,958,840 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.69.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.