Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 139.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,088 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $30,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 9.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 209.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 1,875.0% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $289.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $310.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.20. The firm has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.28.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

