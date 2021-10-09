Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 51,764 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Rockwell Automation worth $32,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 138,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,285,000 after buying an additional 83,865 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $301.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.68 and a 12-month high of $327.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,968 shares of company stock valued at $6,033,214. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROK. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.62.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

