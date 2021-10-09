Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 97.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,430 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 201,681 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Ross Stores worth $50,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 89,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,452,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $673,935,000 after purchasing an additional 88,967 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,263,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,380,697,000 after purchasing an additional 194,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $107.87 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

