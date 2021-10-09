Toronto Dominion Bank Has $33.58 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 145.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,585 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Zebra Technologies worth $33,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZBRA. Stephens boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.38.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $498.73 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $280.38 and a one year high of $594.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $560.11 and its 200 day moving average is $524.33. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.