Toronto Dominion Bank Has $34.42 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,170 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Dominion Energy worth $34,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $72.70 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The company has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.28 and its 200 day moving average is $76.48.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

