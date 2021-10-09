Toronto Dominion Bank Has $41.92 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 608,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62,154 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $41,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

