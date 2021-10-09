Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 63,917 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Amphenol worth $30,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 99.2% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,802,000 after purchasing an additional 202,342 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $5,143,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 97.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,019,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,251,000 after purchasing an additional 502,093 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.5% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 87.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $75.74 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $77.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.40. The company has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.