Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,513 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Norfolk Southern worth $40,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,900,000 after buying an additional 3,448,708 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,037,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $278,679,000 after purchasing an additional 467,573 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,599,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,350,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 269,956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $72,489,000 after purchasing an additional 156,143 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NSC. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.53.

NYSE:NSC opened at $264.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.15 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The company has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.