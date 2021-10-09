Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,428,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989,871 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of CSX worth $45,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in CSX by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 17,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.53.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

