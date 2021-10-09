Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,461 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.12% of Otis Worldwide worth $41,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.65.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $83.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.78. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $58.77 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

