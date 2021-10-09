Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,752 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,905 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.14% of Xilinx worth $50,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 83.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 2.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 19.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 565 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 5.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 81.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $156.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.23 and a 1-year high of $161.03.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on XLNX. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.71.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

