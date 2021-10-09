Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 96.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,493,447 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 732,025 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.12% of HP worth $45,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 198.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 24,598 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of HP by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 134,663 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,034 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 20,024 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of HP by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,379,139 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $64,403,000 after acquiring an additional 35,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.26.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

