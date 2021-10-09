Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 15,384 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,384 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $34,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,533,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,102,620,000 after acquiring an additional 93,388 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,551,000 after buying an additional 1,230,202 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,342,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,052,702,000 after buying an additional 185,542 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,839,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $918,743,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $917,753,000 after purchasing an additional 532,999 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.33.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $238.58 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $226.15 and a one year high of $267.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.11 and its 200 day moving average is $248.06. The stock has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

