Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 290,104 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 290,104 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Fiserv worth $36,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $107.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.96 and its 200 day moving average is $114.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.81 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FISV. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

