Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 7,243 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $32,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,319 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 46.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 30,474 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,576 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $752,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN stock opened at $410.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 78.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.01 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.83.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total transaction of $151,420.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,642 shares of company stock worth $1,268,895 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

