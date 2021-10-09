Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.31.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CURV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Torrid stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. Torrid has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $33.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. As a group, research analysts forecast that Torrid will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

