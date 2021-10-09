Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.18

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.18 and traded as high as C$5.00. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$4.92, with a volume of 31,714 shares.

Several analysts have commented on TOT shares. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Total Energy Services to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Total Energy Services to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$218.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.18.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$84.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$85.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 131,200 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.41 per share, with a total value of C$579,182.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 179,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$790,195.50. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 592,800 shares of company stock worth $2,499,962.

About Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

