Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.68.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRMLF. TD Securities increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.75 to C$66.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.50 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Desjardins increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

TRMLF stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5429 per share. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.43.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

