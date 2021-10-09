TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,285,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,984 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 5.84% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities worth $32,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NRDY. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the first quarter valued at $297,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the first quarter valued at $322,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the first quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the first quarter valued at $525,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. The company has a market cap of $553.50 million and a P/E ratio of -3.44. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Research analysts forecast that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

