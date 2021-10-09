TradeStars Achieves Market Cap of $1.84 Million (TSX)

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. TradeStars has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $220,340.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TradeStars has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TradeStars coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00066045 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.63 or 0.00138001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00091145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,995.66 or 1.00345701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,468.69 or 0.06329004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

TradeStars Coin Profile

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,729,271 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

TradeStars Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TradeStars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TradeStars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

