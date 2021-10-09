Tranche Finance Market Cap Hits $13.59 Million (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001240 BTC on popular exchanges. Tranche Finance has a total market capitalization of $13.59 million and $111,643.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tranche Finance has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00049670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.64 or 0.00231068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00012388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00102303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance (SLICE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

