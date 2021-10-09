Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) Market Cap Tops $15.32 Million

Trias Token (new) (CURRENCY:TRIAS) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Trias Token (new) coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.57 or 0.00017372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Trias Token (new) has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Trias Token (new) has a total market capitalization of $15.32 million and approximately $7.07 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00049517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.49 or 0.00231352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00101926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00012041 BTC.

About Trias Token (new)

TRIAS is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias Token (new)

