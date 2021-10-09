Trollcoin (TROLL) Market Cap Reaches $980,635.38

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $980,635.38 and approximately $9.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,191.80 or 1.00181683 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00063158 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00050670 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001275 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.07 or 0.00541035 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004874 BTC.

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

