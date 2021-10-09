True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.42

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.42 and traded as low as C$7.28. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$7.31, with a volume of 219,686 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TNT.UN shares. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$7.25 price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, True North Commercial REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.39.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.83, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$640.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.45%.

About True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

