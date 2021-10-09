TrueFi Market Cap Hits $66.13 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000855 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $66.13 million and $17.05 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00049852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.65 or 0.00230292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00012627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00101927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.