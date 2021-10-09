TrustToken One Day Trading Volume Tops $529,282.00 (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. TrustToken has a total market capitalization of $50.87 million and approximately $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrustToken has traded up 45.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00049257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.81 or 0.00228363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012424 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00101526 BTC.

TrustToken Coin Profile

TrustToken is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustToken is truefi.io . The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrustToken

