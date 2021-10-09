Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,136 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Twilio by 22.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,413 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 36.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,300,000 after acquiring an additional 985,437 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 45.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,409,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,956,000 after acquiring an additional 754,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 34.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,887,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,255,000 after acquiring an additional 741,581 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.38, for a total value of $382,040.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 4,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.46, for a total value of $1,633,234.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,402 shares of company stock valued at $61,443,714 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $320.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $348.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.10. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.82 and a 1 year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.84.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

