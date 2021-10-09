Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,269 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.30% of Tyler Technologies worth $239,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,297,000 after purchasing an additional 375,633 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 24.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 87.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

TYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price target (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.46.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,793,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $475.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 127.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $474.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.80 and a 12 month high of $498.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.