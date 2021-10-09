Typerium Price Tops $0.0004 (TYPE)

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, Typerium has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Typerium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Typerium has a market capitalization of $643,155.14 and approximately $53.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00050180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.78 or 0.00231081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00101974 BTC.

Typerium Coin Profile

TYPE is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Typerium’s official website is typerium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Buying and Selling Typerium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

