Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 662,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,845 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.18% of Tyson Foods worth $48,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 562.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,668,000 after purchasing an additional 373,347 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 135,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 241,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after buying an additional 45,655 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 52,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,203,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,777,000 after buying an additional 72,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

NYSE TSN traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $78.57. The stock had a trading volume of 858,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,983. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $82.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

In related news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.