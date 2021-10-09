U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 87,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 27,257 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 17.6% during the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 244,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,516,000 after acquiring an additional 63,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $62.62.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.13%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

