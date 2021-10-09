Ubex Trading 7.1% Lower This Week (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. Ubex has a total market cap of $957,328.56 and $487,211.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ubex has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00025495 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.02 or 0.00317232 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001273 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000498 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

