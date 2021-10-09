Ubiq Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000559 BTC on popular exchanges. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $13.07 million and $25,368.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ubiq has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 48% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

