UGAS 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.52 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar. UGAS has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UGAS alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00050318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.33 or 0.00230569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00102076 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.