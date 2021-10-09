Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,774 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $378.37 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $414.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $371.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

