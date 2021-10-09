Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $450.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.93% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.00 EPS.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

ULTA stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $378.37. 699,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,742. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.00. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $414.98. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

