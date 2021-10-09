UMA Achieves Market Cap of $624.59 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. UMA has a total market cap of $624.59 million and $28.16 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UMA has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One UMA coin can now be purchased for $9.92 or 0.00018098 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00049670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.64 or 0.00231068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00012388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00102303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 104,901,175 coins and its circulating supply is 62,968,523 coins. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

