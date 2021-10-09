Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,445,805 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 669,646 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 4.29% of Umpqua worth $174,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 13.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 6.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 4.5% during the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 117.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ opened at $21.05 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $320.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.23.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

