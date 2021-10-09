Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 112.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,991 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.10% of Under Armour worth $9,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 138.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAA stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

