UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get UniCredit alerts:

Shares of UNCRY stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.