Unido EP (UDO) Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $6.58 million and approximately $611,490.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unido EP has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unido EP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00063431 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.93 or 0.00141799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00090801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,067.54 or 1.00192996 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,625.14 or 0.06595789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,523,132 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.