Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by ClearBridge Investments Ltd

ClearBridge Investments Ltd lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,988 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 75,303 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 5.8% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned 0.11% of Union Pacific worth $151,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.68.

Shares of UNP traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,352,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,391. The firm has a market cap of $141.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.87.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

