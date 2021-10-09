Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.14.

UNPRF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Uniper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.27 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, October 4th. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised shares of Uniper to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNPRF opened at $42.89 on Friday. Uniper has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $42.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.71.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.