United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $243.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to announce sales of $243.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $240.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $247.30 million. United Bankshares reported sales of $321.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.60 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $249.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.95 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $42.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 6.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,205,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,509,000 after buying an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 814,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,723,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 16,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

