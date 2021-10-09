United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Sold by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE decreased its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,685 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.13% of United Community Banks worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,764,000 after acquiring an additional 140,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Community Banks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,587,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,905,000 after acquiring an additional 304,760 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in United Community Banks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 166,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Edwards purchased 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $299,970.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 42,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,689.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.88. 265,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,469. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.26. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

