UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Stifel Financial Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,855,665 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,183 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.20% of UnitedHealth Group worth $743,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $720,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $408.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,012,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,285. The company has a 50 day moving average of $412.63 and a 200-day moving average of $404.42. The stock has a market cap of $385.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $299.60 and a one year high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.79.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

