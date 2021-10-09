Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,331 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.14% of Unitil worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UTL. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Unitil during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Unitil during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Unitil during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unitil by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

Unitil stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. Unitil Co. has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $59.32.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Research analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.70%.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

