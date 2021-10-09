Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 239.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,412 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.07% of Universal Health Services worth $9,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. FMR LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,033,433 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,615,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,066,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $409,017,000 after purchasing an additional 48,466 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Universal Health Services by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,969,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $288,477,000 after purchasing an additional 32,887 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,686,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,936,000 after purchasing an additional 208,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Universal Health Services by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,863,000 after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UHS stock opened at $130.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.56 and a 200-day moving average of $149.71. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.35 and a twelve month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UHS. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.71.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

