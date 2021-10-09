UnMarshal Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.70 Million (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. UnMarshal has a market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UnMarshal has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar. One UnMarshal coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UnMarshal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00066061 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.84 or 0.00138696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00090544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,967.49 or 1.00528606 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,558.34 or 0.06507756 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003430 BTC.

UnMarshal Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnMarshal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnMarshal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UnMarshal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnMarshal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.